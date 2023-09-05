Two elephant carcasses spotted in Odisha’s Angul

The carcasses of two elephants were found near Jagannathpur area in Satkosia wildlife sanctuary of Odisha’s Angul district, a forest department official said on Tuesday.

Officials of the department are at the spot to conduct an investigation and post-mortem of the dead bodies. The elephants likely died due to electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire, he said, adding, the exact reason can be ascertained only after proper investigation.

