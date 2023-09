Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon falls 70% in August

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon fell 70% in August compared with the same month in the previous year, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday, citing a report from O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim.

"Great news on Amazon Day. The 70% reduction in deforestation in August is the result of the great work of the Environment Ministry and the federal government. Today, we will have important government announcements to follow our agenda of zero deforestation by 2030," Lula said on social network X, formerly known as Twitter.

