G20 Summit in New Delhi marks 'monumental' year for India: USISPF

Indias Presidency comes at a time of global economic and geopolitical headwinds, and the world turns to India to be a voice for emerging economies and the Global South, Aghi said.Aghi welcomed Biden making his first visit to India as the 46th President of the United States.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 21:22 IST
The G20 Summit in New Delhi marks a ''monumental'' year for India, as the fastest-growing major economy and the most populous nation in the world, the head of a leading India-US business advocacy group said on Wednesday.

India is hosting the annual G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

"India has landed on the moon, but now the world is set to land in India. The G20 Summit in New Delhi marks a monumental year for India, as the fastest-growing major economy and the most populous nation in the world," said Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has articulated India's vision for the summit, one that will be based on the importance of equitable growth and a shared future for all, he said in a statement ahead of the G20 Summit, for which leaders from across the world have started arriving in New Delhi.

US President Joe Biden is slated to leave for India on Thursday.

''This is best epitomised by this year's theme - 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbhakam' or 'One Earth One Family One Future'. India's Presidency comes at a time of global economic and geopolitical headwinds, and the world turns to India to be a voice for emerging economies and the Global South," Aghi said.

Aghi welcomed Biden making his first visit to India as the 46th President of the United States. "His meetings with Prime Minister Modi will reinforce the strong bonds that the two leaders displayed during the historic state visit in June," he said.

Both Biden and Modi will discuss bilateral issues, including the GE fighter engine deal recently approved for Congress, small nuclear reactors, and visa schemes for easy talent flow, Aghi said.

"But more importantly, the two will discuss larger themes around the summit from climate action to food security, and rising debt and a push for a more egalitarian world," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

