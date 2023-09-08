Left Menu

EU's Michel says difficult to predict consensus on G20 declaration

Charles Michel

It is difficult to predict whether leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies will reach a consensus on the leaders' declaration at the end of the bloc's summit in New Delhi this week, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

Speaking in New Delhi ahead of the summit this weekend, Michel said the European Union wants the G20 to speed up efforts on achieving sustainable development goals and send a message on climate issues and global efforts to reduce poverty.

