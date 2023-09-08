Habitat for Humanity India's Urban Dialogue Unites Key Government Officials and Experts to Forge Inclusive and Resilient Housing Solutions

Habitat for Humanity India, a leading housing non-profit organisation, successfully concluded the Urban Dialogue event focused on addressing policy solutions for adequate housing to build inclusive and resilient urban settlements. The event, held on 1st September 2023 in New Delhi, garnered significant attention and participation from key Government officials and industry experts in the housing and development sector. Shri. Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, IAS (Retired), Former Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga and Chief Technical Advisor, National Institute of Urban Affairs; Shri. G. Mathi Vathanan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Government of Odisha; Shri. Ajay Jain, IAS, Special Chief Secretary (Housing), Government of Andhra Pradesh; Ms. Parul Agarwala, Country Programme Manager, India, United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat); and Mr. Vineet Chattree, Managing Director, Svatantra Micro Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. were some of the key speakers at the event among other notable figures from the sector. ''Housing is at the centre of the New Urban Agenda, underpinning its three transformative commitments that encompass strengthening housing alongside urban infrastructure and essential services. Bolstering policy frameworks and legislation, enhancing investment and financial support, improving governance, and embracing innovations, new technologies and capacity building are the key facets that underscore our commitment to achieving inclusive and resilient urban housing solutions,'' said Shri. Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, IAS (Retired), Former Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga and Chief Technical Advisor, National Institute of Urban Affairs. James Samuel, National Director (Interim), Habitat for Humanity India commented on the success of the event, stating, ''Habitat believes in building healthy housing ecosystems which support safe, decent homes with better sanitation, ease of access to water and better community facilities to build a healthier India. Our work complements the Government of India's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Globally, Habitat focuses on the eleventh United Nations Sustainable Development Goal - making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. The depth of insights and collaborative spirit we witnessed at the Urban Dialogue has given us the confidence that the goal of Housing for All is within our reach." Key highlights of the Urban Dialogue included discussions on inclusive urban development, addressing land ownership issues in urban poor communities, and the role of housing policies, such as PMAY and public-private partnerships, in meeting the growing demand for housing. The event also shed light on the economic significance of housing in India, its positive impact on the GDP, life expectancy, health, education, and human development. The impact of climate change on urban areas and housing infrastructure was a prominent topic, stressing the need for sustainable building practices to ensure effective housing solutions. Customised solutions tailored to diverse housing needs of underprivileged communities, housing finance, green technology, and the importance of inclusivity and resilience in urban planning were also key takeaways from the event. The Urban Dialogue was organised by Habitat for Humanity India in collaboration with United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Sphere India. About Habitat for Humanity India Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort. The housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. In India since 1983, Habitat for Humanity has supported more than 38 million people by helping them build or improve a place they can call home, build improved sanitation units and provide humanitarian aid and disaster resilient shelter solutions in the aftermath of natural disasters. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit www.habitatindia.org.

