US not worried that sanctions on Turkish firms could derail Sweden's NATO bid

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington is not worried that sanctions imposed on Turkish firms as part of broad action against Russia could derail Sweden's bid to join NATO, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Thursday.

"We don't see these as any way connected, and we don't see that in any way these sanctions should have any impact at all on that accession," Miller said, adding Washington has a constructive, warm relationship with Ankara.

