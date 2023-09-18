Nigel becomes a hurricane but poses no immediate threat to land as it swirls through Atlantic
A rapidly intensifying storm in the Atlantic has developed into a hurricane. The storm was not expected to make landfall.The storm had maximum sustained winds of nearly 80 mph 130 kph and was expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane on Tuesday.
At 6 am EDT, Hurricane Nigel was about 935 miles (1,510 kilometres) east-southeast of Bermuda. The hurricane centre said there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The storm was not expected to make landfall.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of nearly 80 mph (130 kph) and was expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane on Tuesday. It was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).
A gradual weakening trend could start late Wednesday.
