Poma Group to provide technical assistance in construction of ropeways in U'khand

International cable and air transport giant Poma Group will provide technical assistance to Uttarakhand in the construction of ropeways.

An MoU to this effect worth Rs 2,000 crore was signed between the Uttarakhand government and Poma Group in London on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, an official release here said.

''Poma Group is the world's leading company in the construction of ropeways and technical assistance from it will give a boost to eco-friendly tourism in the state,'' Dhami said on the occasion.

Dhami is currently on a tour of the UK to invite NRIs and foreign investors to participate in the forthcoming Global Investors Summit to be held here in December.

Poma Group is a French company which manufactures cable-driven lift systems, gondola lifts and aerial tramways.

Poma Group has already offered technical assistance in the construction of Auli ropeway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district and is providing its services in the construction of Dehradun-Mussoorie and Yamunotri ropeway projects too, Dhami said.

The company was interested in offering technical support in the proposed construction of ropeways in Haridwar and other religious and tourist destinations in the state, the chief minister said.

