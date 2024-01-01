Jaipur records 7.6 deg min temp, Phalodi, Sikar coldest in Rajasthan
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan's capital Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, the first day of the New Year, while Phalodi and Sikar recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 5.6 and 6 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said.
According to the MeT, Jaisalmer recorded 6.2 degree Celsius, followed by Bikaner, which recorded 6.4 degrees, and Sirohi and Sangria, which logged 7.7 degrees.
Alwar and Sriganganagar recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees, Pilani 8.5 degrees, Fatehpur 8.7 degrees, and Karauli and Ajmer 8.8 degrees.
The weather remained dry in the state, with moderate to dense fog observed in some parts, said a MeT spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: Four killed, three injured as car collides with bus in Sikar
Remove encroachments from Bazaar Sitaram, Ajmeri Gate market area roads, Delhi mayor tells officials
Four coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah express train derail at Ajmer station
Bus exiting Ajmer parking lot runs over people; 3 dead, as many injured
Burglars cut SBI ATM, steal Rs 29 lakh in Sikar