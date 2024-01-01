Left Menu

Jaipur records 7.6 deg min temp, Phalodi, Sikar coldest in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-01-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 12:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's capital Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, the first day of the New Year, while Phalodi and Sikar recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 5.6 and 6 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said.

According to the MeT, Jaisalmer recorded 6.2 degree Celsius, followed by Bikaner, which recorded 6.4 degrees, and Sirohi and Sangria, which logged 7.7 degrees.

Alwar and Sriganganagar recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees, Pilani 8.5 degrees, Fatehpur 8.7 degrees, and Karauli and Ajmer 8.8 degrees.

The weather remained dry in the state, with moderate to dense fog observed in some parts, said a MeT spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

