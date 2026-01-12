Controversial Petition Challenges Historical Origins of Ajmer Dargah

A controversial petition has been filed in a district court by Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, seeking to establish that the Ajmer Dargah was originally a 'Shiva temple'. The national president of the right-wing group Maharana Pratap Sena, Parmar demands a thorough survey of the site by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Parmar, who has been advocating for this issue, highlighted that a prior petition was submitted to the President and forwarded to the Rajasthan chief secretary. Senior lawyer A P Singh confirmed the petition's filing in Ajmer's district court, intensifying the dispute over the site's origins. Vishnu Gupta of the Hindu Sena filed a similar petition last year.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is celebrated as one of India's holiest Muslim shrines, with a rich history. Founded by Mughal King Humayun in honor of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, the shrine attracted pilgrims, including Mughal emperors Akbar and Shah Jahan, who both contributed to the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)