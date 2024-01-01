Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Japan, tsunami warning issued
Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 13:00 IST
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 hit north central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures. Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea missile has 15,000 km-plus range, can reach anywhere in U.S., Japan says
US condemns N.Korea missile launch, reaffirms support to S.Korea and Japan
Sembcorp ties up with Japanese firms for green ammonia project in India
U.S, Japan, and South Korea activate real-time tracking of N.Korea missiles
Japan's Nippon Steel to buy U.S. Steel in $14.9 bln deal