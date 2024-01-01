Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Japan, tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 hit north central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures. Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)