Left Menu

'India's oldest' sloth bear in captivity dies at 36 in Bhopal zoo

Non-government organisation Wildlife SOS press and communication officer Neel Banerjee said that after the death of female bear Gulabo at the age of 40 at the Van Vihar National Park in January 2022, Bablu was the oldest bear in the country in captivity.Bablu died at our Bear Rescue Facility in Van Vihar, he said, adding that his NGO works for rescue to elephants, bears and leopards across India.After the post-mortem, Bablus carcass was disposed of.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-01-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 17:04 IST
'India's oldest' sloth bear in captivity dies at 36 in Bhopal zoo
Bhopal Zoo Sloth Bear
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old male sloth bear died due to multi-organ failure at a zoo-cum-animal rescue centre in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, an official said on Friday. This bear named Bablu was the oldest one in captivity in the country at present, an office-bearer of a non-government organisation that runs a bear rescue centre at the zoo said. ''Bablu died on Thursday at the Van Vihar National Park-cum-animal rescue and rehabilitation centre,'' its veterinarian Dr Atul Gupta told PTI.

The bear had stopped eating three to four days back, he added.

Bablu had been brought to the Van Vihar on May 6, 2006 at the age of 19 years after being rescued from a 'madaari' (street performer) in Rajasthan, the facility's assistant director S K Sinha said. The average lifespan of a bear is 25 to 30 in the wild, he added. Non-government organisation Wildlife SOS' press and communication officer Neel Banerjee said that after the death of female bear Gulabo at the age of 40 at the Van Vihar National Park in January 2022, Bablu was the oldest bear in the country (in captivity).

''Bablu died at our Bear Rescue Facility in Van Vihar,'' he said, adding that his NGO works for rescue to elephants, bears and leopards across India.

After the post-mortem, Bablu's carcass was disposed of. His important body parts have been sent to Jabalpur-based Wildlife Forensic and Health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024