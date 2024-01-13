Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Sunday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the first day of the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding): * Day session: From 12 p.m. (0100 GMT)

* Night session: From 7 p.m. (0800 GMT) ROD LAVER ARENA

4-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Botic van de Zandschulp (Netherlands) 8-Maria Sakkari (Greece) v Nao Hibino (Japan)

Night session 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Dino Prizmic (Croatia)

Ella Seidel (Germany) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) MARGARET COURT ARENA

Mai Hontama (Japan) v 9-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) Thiago Seyboth Wild (Brazil) v 5-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

Night session 20-Magda Linette (Poland) v Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

17-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v Borna Coric (Croatia) JOHN CAIN ARENA

32-Leylah Fernandez (Canada) v Sara Bejlek (Czech Republic) Dane Sweeny (Australia) v 22-Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina)

12-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v Facundo Diaz Acosta (Argentina) (Compiled by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)