US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open muted; focus on earnings, rate expectations

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 20:11 IST
The S&P 500 and Dow were subdued at the open on Tuesday with investors focusing on big-ticket earnings and commentary from Federal Reserve officials, while gains in some megacaps drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq higher.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.78 points, or 0.03% at the open, to 38,392.90.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.35 points, or 0.15%, at 4,950.16, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 40.52 points, or 0.26%, to 15,638.19 at the opening bell.
