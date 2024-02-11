Left Menu

Cold Weather Conditions Persist in Punjab and Haryana, Causing Discomfort

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 11:41 IST
Cold Weather Conditions Persist in Punjab and Haryana, Causing Discomfort
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Cold weather conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with minimum temperatures hovering below the normal levels at several places.

Bathinda was the coldest in Punjab recording a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin.

The minimum temperatures of Ludhiana and Patiala were 8.1 degrees Celsius and 7.3 degrees Celsius, up to two degrees below the normal, the bulletin showed.

Pathankot, Amritsar, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions with the mercury dropping to 6.1 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees Celsius and 6.5 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT said.

In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest with a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, the bulletin showed.

Ambala recorded its minimum at 9.1 degrees Celsius, it added.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their minimums at 6.3 degrees Celsius, 9.3 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius, 8.9 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average, the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024