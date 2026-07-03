Revolutionary 'Trump Accounts' to Empower Next-Gen Investors

Individuals And Corporations Will Be Able To Donate Shares Of Stock To Trump Accounts

Amid new legislative changes, the U.S. government will roll out 'Trump Accounts,' investment accounts tied to a landmark tax and immigration law signed by President Donald Trump. These accounts, which allow the donation of stock shares, are poised to launch as part of the country's 250th anniversary celebration.

Starting 2025, newborns in the United States will receive a $1,000 federal contribution to these accounts. Parents or guardians can set up the accounts with a simple IRS form, although they must decide investment pathways while their children are minors. Despite these benefits, 'Trump Accounts' offer tax advantages that are somewhat limited compared to other savings vehicles.

The Treasury Department, planning large-scale private investment from individuals and corporations, aims to bolster future generational support by allowing publicly traded stock contributions. Nevertheless, while over 6 million families have opted in, just 1.4 million qualify for federal seed money, meaning most will benefit primarily from tax-related incentives.