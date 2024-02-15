Left Menu

Revive the Past: Jamshedpur Gears Up for Vintage Car and Bike Rally on Feb 25

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 15-02-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 17:08 IST
Over 100 enthusiasts from various states will participate in the 3rd edition of the Jamshedpur Vintage and Classic Car & Bike Rally, which is all set to be held on February 25 here.

A total of 70 vintage and classic cars, and 100 bikes, will be displayed at Gopal Maidan on February 24, followed by the flag-off on February 25 morning.

The event will promise a thrilling journey through the city's vibrant past and bustling present, organiser Tata Steel said in a statement said here on Thursday.

Besides, it has evolved into a much-awaited event in the eastern part of the country, the statement said.

This year's edition of the rally will witness participation from over 100 people from across Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab, it said.

Vintage and classic cars and bikes from 1920 to 1985 will be participating in the rally, the statement said.

The rally will cover a total distance of approximately 23 km.

The rallyists will pass through prominent sites such as Regal Circle, Bharucha Mansion, KS Link Road, Marine Drive, Jubilee Park and other places in the city before culminating at the United Club, the statement said.

This event is a celebration of timeless beauty, roaring engines, and the enduring spirit of Jamshedpur, it added.

