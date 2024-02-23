Left Menu

Patnaik launches sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 660 crore

23-02-2024
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 660 crore, including 48 multi-purpose indoor stadiums.

Patnaik also laid the foundation stones for 11 sports projects.

“We want to provide the best facilities to our young sportspersons. I hope the projects launched today will provide a big momentum to sports development in the state,” he said.

Other important projects include 12 hockey training centres, the Cuttack Table Tennis Academy and the Rourkela Gymnastics Academy, an official said.

The multipurpose indoor stadiums will feature facilities for sporting activities like badminton, table tennis, yoga, chess and weightlifting, he said.

The 12 hockey training centres will impart professional coaching, the official said, adding, Odisha now has 23 such centres.

