Tragic Incident: Fatal Accident in Shakurpur
In Shakurpur, northwest Delhi, a 27-year-old man, Md Hussain, was tragically killed after being run over by a JCB machine. The driver, Ashish, was apprehended by locals and handed to the police. An inquiry is ongoing, and a case has been filed under relevant legislative provisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:24 IST
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A young man, Md Hussain, tragically lost his life on a Saturday morning in Shakurpur, northwest Delhi. He was allegedly run over by a JCB machine near a local graveyard, according to the police.
The incident occurred around 10 am, prompting police officers to rush to the scene. The victim, a resident of Shakurpur, succumbed to his injuries shortly after the accident, authorities confirmed.
Ashish, the 23-year-old JCB driver from Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by locals at the scene. A police investigation is underway, with a case registered under the applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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