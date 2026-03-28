Tragic Incident: Fatal Accident in Shakurpur

A young man, Md Hussain, tragically lost his life on a Saturday morning in Shakurpur, northwest Delhi. He was allegedly run over by a JCB machine near a local graveyard, according to the police.

The incident occurred around 10 am, prompting police officers to rush to the scene. The victim, a resident of Shakurpur, succumbed to his injuries shortly after the accident, authorities confirmed.

Ashish, the 23-year-old JCB driver from Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by locals at the scene. A police investigation is underway, with a case registered under the applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)