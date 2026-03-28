Reviving the Musi: Telangana's Ambitious River Rejuvenation and Sacred Harmony Project
Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, pledges to rejuvenate the heavily polluted Musi river and integrate religious structures for diverse communities as part of the initiative. The project faces political hurdles, but Reddy emphasizes its necessity due to industrial discharge affecting health and agriculture.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to revive the polluted Musi river, promising a comprehensive cleansing initiative and construction of religious sites for various communities along its banks.
The project, meant to address severe pollution from industrial waste and sewage, also includes plans to build temples, a mosque, a church, and Sikh shrines to foster community harmony.
Reddy criticized opposition parties for opposing the project due to political reasons, highlighting the urgent need for environmental restoration and community development in Hyderabad and Nalgonda regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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