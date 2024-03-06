Taiwan says it will watch China's military investment, R&D

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday it will closely watch the Chinese military's investments and its research and development projects.

The ministry, in a statement to Reuters responding to China's defence spending, said it will continue to plan its defence budget based on "enemy threat" and defence needs, and "will not join the dance" with other countries' defence budgets.

