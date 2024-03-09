Left Menu

India can leapfrog to accelerated computing as it has no legacy: NVIDIA Asia South MD

As the world looks to double the data centre industry size to about USD 8 trillion, India has an opportunity to leapfrog into accelerated computing as it has no legacy infrastructure, a senior official of GPU major NVIDIA said on Friday.Speaking at Tie-Con Delhi-NCR, NVIDIA Asia South Managing Director Vishal Dhupar said India can transform itself from being back office of the world to the office of the world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2024 00:23 IST
India can leapfrog to accelerated computing as it has no legacy: NVIDIA Asia South MD
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

As the world looks to double the data centre industry size to about USD 8 trillion, India has an opportunity to leapfrog into accelerated computing as it has no legacy infrastructure, a senior official of GPU major NVIDIA said on Friday.

Speaking at Tie-Con Delhi-NCR, NVIDIA Asia South Managing Director Vishal Dhupar said India can transform itself from being ''back office'' of the world to ''the office'' of the world. He said the global data centre industry is around USD 4 trillion which is going to double and India has close to about 1-2 per cent of the total global capacity. ''We have no legacy. We are going to take this whole world's software into accelerated computing because it is common sense and I think yesterday's announcement (cabinet decision) is a signature to that fact,'' Dhupar said. The Cabinet has approved the India AI Mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for five years to encourage AI development in the country.

Under the mission, supercomputing capacity, comprising over 10,000 GPUs (graphics processing units), will be made available to various stakeholders for creating an AI ecosystem.

The GPUs have been commonly in use in personal computers for processing multimedia content like video, digital games etc.

The demand for GPU-based servers has increased as they can process data at a higher speed compared to CPU-based servers.

''It makes more sense to go accelerated computing because the world is about a data centre and not about chip, not about a system, node or interconnect. One single data centre is a compute node. You need AI factories to translate what you nation's sensitivities, nation's culture, the way we think, all this will get codified into it and the nation will benefit from accelerated compute,'' Dhupar said. The race for AI development among global companies has led to shortage of GPUs.

According to industry estimates, NVIDIA dominates the GPU market with about 88 per cent share and there is a lag of 12-18 months in getting GPUs from the company due to its high demand across the globe.

Dhupar said that GPU-based accelerated computing capacity can help the country solve several problems, especially those related to language barriers that restrict growth of businesses. He said there is a need to develop AI models around Indic languages that will help address language barrier and expedite the growth of businesses. In response to questions on job losses due to AI, Dhupar said that productivity is way forward. ''For sure there will be displacement of jobs. You need to reskill and move. I am not too worried about job losses. I am worried about are we doing right skilling and upskilling,'' he said.

Dhupar said that India is a country of software engineers and it is the time now for the country to start building its own AI models.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024