Left Menu

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with Crew-7 quartet heads back to Earth

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:17 IST
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with Crew-7 quartet heads back to Earth
Image Credit: NASA
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft 'Endurance' with Crew-7 aboard undocked from the International Space Station at 11:20 a.m. EDT on Monday, March 11. Crew-7, including NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, launched on August 26, 2023, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The spacecraft will re-enter Earth's atmosphere for splashdown off the coast of Florida at approximately 5:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 12, completing a six-and-a-half-month space research mission.

The SpaceX Crew-7 mission is the seventh commercial crew rotation mission for NASA.

 

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024