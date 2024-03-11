SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with Crew-7 quartet heads back to Earth

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft 'Endurance' with Crew-7 aboard undocked from the International Space Station at 11:20 a.m. EDT on Monday, March 11. Crew-7, including NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, launched on August 26, 2023, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The spacecraft will re-enter Earth's atmosphere for splashdown off the coast of Florida at approximately 5:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 12, completing a six-and-a-half-month space research mission.

The SpaceX Crew-7 mission is the seventh commercial crew rotation mission for NASA.