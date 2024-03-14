Left Menu

Taiwan, China dispatch teams to join boat rescue mission near Taiwan-controlled islands

Taiwan and China authorities dispatched teams to join a rescue mission for a boat that capsized near Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands on Thursday morning, according to Taiwan's United Daily News and a senior Taiwan official briefed on the matter. Authorities from both sides dispatched rescue boats to the area after a Chinese fishing boat capsized, according to the Taiwan official and the newspaper, which said one person had been rescued by Chinese authorities and four still needed help.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 07:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 07:25 IST
Taiwan and China authorities dispatched teams to join a rescue mission for a boat that capsized near Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands on Thursday morning, according to Taiwan's United Daily News and a senior Taiwan official briefed on the matter.

Authorities from both sides dispatched rescue boats to the area after a Chinese fishing boat capsized, according to the Taiwan official and the newspaper, which said one person had been rescued by Chinese authorities and four still needed help. The Taiwan official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Taiwan dispatched coast guard boats to join the rescue after Chinese authorities asked them for help.

Taiwan's coast guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The incident happened amid heightened tensions near Taiwan's frontline islands of Kinmen. China's coast guard last month began regular patrols around the Kinmen islands, which are close to China's coast, after two Chinese nationals died trying to flee Taiwan's coast guard after their boat entered prohibited waters.

Taiwan's top China policy-making body urged China last week not to change the "status quo" around waters there by sending coast guard boats into restricted areas, saying tension should be "controllable". (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

