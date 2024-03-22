Left Menu

Viki Industries eyes revenues worth Rs 2,000 cr; unveils new range of TMT bars

Buildings constructed with iSTEEL Zinc, galvanised XLS TMT Bars can expect a lifespan of upto 150 years, compared to 50 years with regular TMT Bars.We are proud that over three lakh homes have been built with iSTEEL range of TMT bars and we are confident of growing this number exponentially.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:51 IST
Viki Industries eyes revenues worth Rs 2,000 cr; unveils new range of TMT bars
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Viki Industries, manufacturers of iSTEEL brand of conventional TMT bars, is looking to achieve revenue target of Rs 2,000 crore, a top official said on Friday.

The company, widening its product portfolio launched iSTEEL Zinc, zinc-coated TMT bars and Galvanised XLS TMT Bars that offers three times higher life than traditional TMT bars, an official said.

The iSTEEL Zinc range of TMT bars would be utilised for taking up construction activities in coastal areas, foundations, industries and in building water tanks.

''Tamil Nadu is highly prone to corrosion, given its coastal nature and heavy industrialisation; hence an ideal geography to launch iSTEEL Zinc, Galvanised XLS TMT Bars. It is estimated that corrosion leads to losses worth Rs 6 lakh crore annually in India'' Viki Industries CEO G Gautam Reddy said, after unveiling the new range of TMT Bars, here.

He claimed that the iSTEEL Zinc and Galvanised XLS TMT Bars, offer long-term cost savings with reduced maintenance and fewer replacements.

Viki Industries has over 30 years of expertise in manufacturing and marketing construction steel bars. Buildings constructed with iSTEEL Zinc, galvanised XLS TMT Bars can expect a lifespan of upto 150 years, compared to 50 years with regular TMT Bars.

''We are proud that over three lakh homes have been built with iSTEEL range of TMT bars and we are confident of growing this number exponentially. We have ambitious plans to take our turnover from Rs 650 crore present to Rs 2,000 crore,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024