Missile debris falls in central Kyiv, residential building damaged - officials

Missile debris came down in a central Kyiv district on Monday morning and a residential building was damaged, city authorities said after a string of explosions rang out across the Ukrainian capital.

A Reuters reporter saw a column of smoke rising in the east of the city. Ukraine's air force had warned in a Telegram message moments before the explosions that a missile was flying towards the city.

"Explosions in the capital. Urgently to the shelter!" Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messenger. Russia has dramatically stepped up its missile strikes on Ukraine in recent days.

