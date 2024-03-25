Left Menu

Missile debris falls in central Kyiv, residential building damaged - officials

Ukraine's air force had warned in a Telegram message moments before the explosions that a missile was flying towards the city. "Explosions in the capital. Russia has dramatically stepped up its missile strikes on Ukraine in recent days.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 14:36 IST
Missile debris falls in central Kyiv, residential building damaged - officials

Missile debris came down in a central Kyiv district on Monday morning and a residential building was damaged, city authorities said after a string of explosions rang out across the Ukrainian capital.

A Reuters reporter saw a column of smoke rising in the east of the city. Ukraine's air force had warned in a Telegram message moments before the explosions that a missile was flying towards the city.

"Explosions in the capital. Urgently to the shelter!" Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messenger. Russia has dramatically stepped up its missile strikes on Ukraine in recent days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024