World News in Brief: Shipwreck tragedy off Djibouti coast, drone attacks continue at Ukraine nuclear plant, Madagascar cyclone update
UN News | Updated: 10-04-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 02:29 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ethiopia's biggest bank says it has recouped most of the cash lost during a system glitch
Pakistan shares IAEA Soil Salinization Solutions through South-South Cooperation
Ethiopia expanding access to radiation medicine and earlier detection of cancer
New USAID fundings announced at 18th National TB Research Conference in Ethiopia
Somalia sends Ethiopian ambassador home for consultations, closes consulates