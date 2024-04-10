Left Menu

CCMB inks pat with BFI-Biome Virtual Network for biomedical innovation

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-04-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Wednesday said it has forged an alliance with Blockchain For Impact (BFI) under the BFI-Biome Virtual Network Programme to accelerate biomedical research and innovation in India.

A press release from the premier life science research organisation said under this programme, BFI will allocate over USD 600,000 during the course of three years and leverage the state-of-the-art facilities and expertise at CCMB to support interdisciplinary and collaborative translational research projects in the field of biomedical science and innovation.

Vinay Nandicoori, Director, CSIR-CCMB, said, ''We are excited about this partnership, which would allow us to attempt projects with sound science and translational value. We hope that the outcomes from these projects would benefit India's healthcare needs at large.'' Gaurav Singh, CEO of BFI, said, ''This partnership is exciting for BFI as it aligns perfectly with our vision for advancing research and innovation, ensuring that the benefits reach those who need them the most.'' The partnership of CCMB with BFI marks a significant milestone in the BFIBiome Network Programme's ongoing efforts to advance biomedical research and innovation in India. The organisations will leverage new-age technologies in core lifesciences research to foster innovation and co-develop a resilient healthcare ecosystem.

