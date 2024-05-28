Rajasthan Scorches: Churu Hits 50.5°C, Emergency Measures in Kota

Heatwave conditions intensified in Rajasthan on Tuesday, with Churu recording the highest temperature of the season at 50.5 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature reached 46.6 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 49.4 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 49 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu) and Phalodi, 48.3 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and 48.2 degrees Celsius in Kota, according to the Meteorological Centre here.

Amid the searing heat, 18 people, mostly homeless, were found dead at various places in Kota in the last four days but the district administration said the exact reasons behind the deaths will be clear only after the receipt of their postmortem report.

''There is no death by heat wave in the district so far and there is nothing related to heat wave in postmortem reports brought to my knowledge,'' Kota collector Ravindra Goswami told PTI on Tuesday.

He was asked if the deaths were related to the heat wave.

The official said he is continuously monitoring arrangements in the city to take stock of the situation.

''There were 14 bodies of unidentified persons, including those recovered last week in the mortuary of Kota MBS hospital.

''The autopsy was conducted on 10 of them till Monday evening. Six bodies, including, two recovered on Tuesday, have been placed in the mortuary, a sub-inspector at MBS police check post, Siyaram, said.

One body was handed over to the family members after postmortem, while another recovered from Anantpura area on Tuesday was placed in mortuary of New Medical College Hospital (NMCH).

Goswami said several steps have been taken to provide relief to the people.

Various organisations and forums have come forward for making arrangements for drinking water, coolers, tents and shade facilities at public places, he said.

The coaching institutes in Kota have also been directed not to conduct any kind of teaching and coaching activity between 12 pm and 3 pm.

They are also directed to ensure compliance with state-level heatwave advisory during teaching activities, officials said.

Superintendent, New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), Kota Dr RP Meena said 60 additional water campers and 10 jumbo coolers were placed in wards.

The maximum temperature in Churu was 50.5 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees above normal. According to the weather department, the highest temperature recorded in the district was 50.8 degrees Celsius on June 1, 2019.

Pilani recorded its highest-ever temperature at 49 degrees Celsius. The previous record was 48.6 degrees Celsius on May 2, 1999.

The weather office said the entire desert state is in the grip of severe heat conditions with temperatures staying two to eight degrees Celsius above the season's normal.

It predicted that the day temperature would reduce by two to four degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)