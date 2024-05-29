Left Menu

Natural Gas Explosion Rocks Youngstown: Seven Injured

A natural gas explosion caused significant damage to a building in Youngstown, Ohio, injuring seven people. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m., damaging a building that houses a bank and apartments. Authorities reported one person in critical condition and asked residents to avoid the area.

PTI | Youngstown | Updated: 29-05-2024 07:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 07:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A natural gas explosion caused extensive damage to a building in an Ohio city on Tuesday and left seven people injured, authorities said.

The blast in Youngstown, which occurred around 2:45 p.m., damaged a building and blew off the facade, WKBN-TV reported. Firefighters helped some people get out of the building, which houses a bank on the ground floor and also has some apartments.

The seven injured people were taken to Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown. A hospital spokesperson said one person was in critical condition, but did not release further details.

A social media post by the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency said there was a natural gas explosion and the situation is "fluid but under control". The agency asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

Residents reported hearing a loud boom and seeing smoke coming from the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

