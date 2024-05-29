Natural Gas Explosion Rocks Youngstown: Seven Injured
A natural gas explosion caused significant damage to a building in Youngstown, Ohio, injuring seven people. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m., damaging a building that houses a bank and apartments. Authorities reported one person in critical condition and asked residents to avoid the area.
- Country:
- United States
A natural gas explosion caused extensive damage to a building in an Ohio city on Tuesday and left seven people injured, authorities said.
The blast in Youngstown, which occurred around 2:45 p.m., damaged a building and blew off the facade, WKBN-TV reported. Firefighters helped some people get out of the building, which houses a bank on the ground floor and also has some apartments.
The seven injured people were taken to Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown. A hospital spokesperson said one person was in critical condition, but did not release further details.
A social media post by the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency said there was a natural gas explosion and the situation is "fluid but under control". The agency asked people to avoid the area until further notice.
Residents reported hearing a loud boom and seeing smoke coming from the site.
