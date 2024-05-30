Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Vikhroli: Two Elderly Men Die in Building Collapse

In Vikhroli, northeast Mumbai, a part of a slab from a three-storey MHADA building collapsed, resulting in the deaths of two elderly men in their 70s. The incident occurred at 6:50pm in Kannamwar Nagar No. 1. The victims were pronounced dead at Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 21:20 IST
Two persons in their 70s died after a part of a slab of a three-storey building collapsed on Thursday in Vikhroli in north east Mumbai, a civic official said.

The incident took place in MHADA building number 40, which is partially occupied, in Kannamwar Nagar No 1 at 6:50pm, he said.

''Sharad Mhaslekar (75) and Suresh Madhalkar (78) were declared dead after being rushed to nearby Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital. Further details are awaited,'' the official said.

