Tragedy Strikes Vikhroli: Two Elderly Men Die in Building Collapse

Two persons in their 70s died after a part of a slab of a three-storey building collapsed on Thursday in Vikhroli in north east Mumbai, a civic official said.

The incident took place in MHADA building number 40, which is partially occupied, in Kannamwar Nagar No 1 at 6:50pm, he said.

''Sharad Mhaslekar (75) and Suresh Madhalkar (78) were declared dead after being rushed to nearby Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital. Further details are awaited,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)