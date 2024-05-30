Tragedy Strikes Vikhroli: Two Elderly Men Die in Building Collapse
In Vikhroli, northeast Mumbai, a part of a slab from a three-storey MHADA building collapsed, resulting in the deaths of two elderly men in their 70s. The incident occurred at 6:50pm in Kannamwar Nagar No. 1. The victims were pronounced dead at Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 21:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons in their 70s died after a part of a slab of a three-storey building collapsed on Thursday in Vikhroli in north east Mumbai, a civic official said.
The incident took place in MHADA building number 40, which is partially occupied, in Kannamwar Nagar No 1 at 6:50pm, he said.
''Sharad Mhaslekar (75) and Suresh Madhalkar (78) were declared dead after being rushed to nearby Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital. Further details are awaited,'' the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt prioritizes fire safety overhaul in wake of Loafers Lodge Tragedy
Raut criticizes PM's roadshow near site of hoarding collapse tragedy, raising concerns of insensitivity
Tragedy for POCSO Survivor: Kerala Women's Commission Launches Investigation into Death
Tragedy in Sonipat: Boiler Explosion Claims Two Lives, Injures 25
Tragedy Strikes: Mayoral Candidate and 5 Others Killed at Mexican Campaign Rally