Six-Day Rescue: Cat Saved from 30-Feet Deep Drain in Kalyan

A cat trapped in a 30-feet deep drain in Kalyan, Thane district, has been successfully rescued after six days of distress, according to an animal welfare outfit on Sunday.

The incident occurred last week in Lokgram area, where the feline fell into the drain after being chased by dogs.

Despite attempts to lower food to the cat, it remained distressed and refused to eat, stated a spokesperson.

Finally, volunteers Abhishek Singh and Reema Deshpande, along with caretaker Gaurav Samarth, descended into the drain using a rope and safely placed the cat in a basket, said Nilesh Bhange, founder of the NGO Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

