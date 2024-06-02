Left Menu

Six-Day Rescue: Cat Saved from 30-Feet Deep Drain in Kalyan

A cat trapped in a 30-feet deep drain in Kalyan, Thane district, was rescued after six days by volunteers from NGO Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS). The cat, chased by dogs, was found distressed and refusing food. Rescuers climbed down and placed the cat in a basket to bring it to safety.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-06-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 18:34 IST
Six-Day Rescue: Cat Saved from 30-Feet Deep Drain in Kalyan
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A cat trapped in a 30-feet deep drain in Kalyan, Thane district, has been successfully rescued after six days of distress, according to an animal welfare outfit on Sunday.

The incident occurred last week in Lokgram area, where the feline fell into the drain after being chased by dogs.

Despite attempts to lower food to the cat, it remained distressed and refused to eat, stated a spokesperson.

Finally, volunteers Abhishek Singh and Reema Deshpande, along with caretaker Gaurav Samarth, descended into the drain using a rope and safely placed the cat in a basket, said Nilesh Bhange, founder of the NGO Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024