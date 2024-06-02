Left Menu

First Photographic Record of Peacock Royal Butterfly in Pench Tiger Reserve

The Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra recently made a significant wildlife discovery, documenting the first photographic record of the 'peacock royal' butterfly, also known as Tajuria cippus. The observation highlights the reserve's rich biodiversity and suggests that the species might be more common than previously thought.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-06-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 20:34 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra recently achieved a milestone in wildlife documentation by capturing the first photographic record of the 'peacock royal' butterfly, scientifically known as Tajuria cippus. This species, widely distributed across Asia, was spotted on a ficus species tree at an elevation of 438 meters during routine camera installation, according to Mandar Pingle, Deputy Director of Satpuda Foundation.

Prabhu Nath Shukla, Deputy Director of Pench Tiger Reserve, confirmed that this marks the first documented sighting of the butterfly in the reserve, noting it had never been recorded during previous butterfly surveys. The sighting suggests that the reserve's diverse flora supports this species, emphasizing the importance of continued biological surveys.

Officials noted that the presence of multiple specimens indicates a stable population within the reserve, expanding the known range of Tajuria cippus in Maharashtra. The butterfly's habitat in India spans across various regions including Greater Mumbai, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, as well as in Arunachal Pradesh and the Indian Himalayan Region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

