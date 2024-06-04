Sri Lanka Floods: Schools Closed and Death Toll Rises

Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as the death toll rose to 16 following floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rains, officials reported. The education ministry announced that the reopening of schools would depend on future weather conditions.

Heavy downpours since Sunday have wreaked havoc across the island nation, flooding homes, fields, and roads, and prompting precautionary electricity cuts. According to the disaster management centre, twelve people drowned near Colombo and in the Rathnapura, Matara, and Galle districts. Landslides claimed three more lives as earth collapsed on homes, and a fallen tree killed one individual.

By Monday, over 6,000 residents had been relocated to evacuation centres and more than 12,000 homes were damaged. Troops from the navy and army have been mobilized to rescue victims and deliver essential supplies. Severe weather has plagued Sri Lanka since mid-May, with earlier strong winds causing additional fatalities.

