China's Chang'e-6 Probe Brings Moon Samples Back to Earth

China's lunar exploration efforts have taken a significant leap forward with the Chang'e-6 probe's recent mission. The spacecraft, which ascended from the moon's surface on Tuesday morning Beijing time, is carrying rock and soil samples collected from the far side of the moon, according to the China National Space Administration.

The Chang'e-6 probe reached its preset lunar orbit following its liftoff, continuing the mission initiated last month. After successfully landing on the moon's far side, the probe gathered samples which are now stowed in a container inside the spacecraft's ascender module, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

The samples are destined for analysis on Earth, with their re-entry capsule expected to land in the deserts of China's Inner Mongolia by June 25. This mission underscores China's ambition in space exploration, setting the stage for further developments, including plans to send astronauts to the moon by the end of the decade.

