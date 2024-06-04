Left Menu

China's Chang'e-6 Probe Brings Moon Samples Back to Earth

China's spacecraft, carrying samples from the far side of the moon, has lifted off to return to Earth. The Chang'e-6 probe, launched last month, gathered samples from the lunar surface and will transfer them to a re-entry capsule expected to land in Inner Mongolia around June 25.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2024 07:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 07:19 IST
China's Chang'e-6 Probe Brings Moon Samples Back to Earth
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China's lunar exploration efforts have taken a significant leap forward with the Chang'e-6 probe's recent mission. The spacecraft, which ascended from the moon's surface on Tuesday morning Beijing time, is carrying rock and soil samples collected from the far side of the moon, according to the China National Space Administration.

The Chang'e-6 probe reached its preset lunar orbit following its liftoff, continuing the mission initiated last month. After successfully landing on the moon's far side, the probe gathered samples which are now stowed in a container inside the spacecraft's ascender module, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

The samples are destined for analysis on Earth, with their re-entry capsule expected to land in the deserts of China's Inner Mongolia by June 25. This mission underscores China's ambition in space exploration, setting the stage for further developments, including plans to send astronauts to the moon by the end of the decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024