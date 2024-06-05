Left Menu

Justice Prakash Shrivastava Emphasizes Urgent Need for Environmental Conservation

On World Environment Day, Justice Prakash Shrivastava of the National Green Tribunal stressed the importance of environmental protection practices, including tree planting, to combat land degradation and desertification. He highlighted the threats posed by land mismanagement and advocated for sustainable practices and effective enforcement of environmental laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:04 IST
On World Environment Day, Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, sounded the alarm on the urgent need for environmental conservation.

Justice Shrivastava emphasized the critical role of tree planting and sustainable practices in restoring land quality and building a sustainable future. He pointed out how land degradation and desertification endanger ecosystems, food security, and livelihoods, particularly amidst climate change and human interferences.

The NGT Chairperson highlighted that improper waste disposal, deforestation, and over-extraction of groundwater are contributing factors to these environmental challenges. He called for a collective commitment to environmental protection through actions like reforestation and water conservation, alongside the enforcement of environmental laws to ensure long-term sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

