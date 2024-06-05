Boeing's Starliner Mission: A New Era of NASA Astronaut Transport

In a historic milestone, Boeing launched astronauts for the first time on Wednesday, officially joining SpaceX as NASA's second taxi service to the International Space Station. The mission featured veteran NASA test pilots Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who blasted off in Boeing's Starliner capsule.

The journey, expected to take 25 hours, will conclude with their arrival at the space station on Thursday. The astronauts will spend just over a week at the orbiting lab before making their return journey to a remote desert landing site in the western US on June 14.

The Starliner mission comes after multiple delays and tests, including issues with spacecraft software and hardware. Boeing's efforts to resolve these problems and ensure safety have paid off, marking a new chapter in space travel for NASA.

The successful launch also highlights NASA's strategy to employ two competing US companies for astronaut transport, reinforcing its commitment to exploring and utilizing space.

