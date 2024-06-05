Elephant Population in Odisha Rises by 122 in Seven Years, Census Reveals

In a remarkable update, the elephant population in Odisha has increased by 122 in the last seven years, bringing the total to 2,098, as per the All Odisha Elephant Census-2024 released on Wednesday.

Senior forest officer, Susanta Nada, revealed significant growth in regions such as Angul, Athgarh, and Baripada. However, some divisions, including Similipal North and Balasore, saw a decrease.

Despite these fluctuations, the number of tuskers has surged by 40%, maintaining a healthy gender ratio and a balanced age distribution among the elephant populace. The census, conducted over three days, engaged more than 5,700 people and emphasized direct sighting methods in 48 forest divisions across 28 districts.

