Elephant Population in Odisha Rises by 122 in Seven Years, Census Reveals
The elephant population in Odisha has risen to 2,098, up by 122 from the 2017 census, according to the All Odisha Elephant Census-2024. Noticeable increases were observed in divisions such as Angul and Baripada. The census, involving over 5,700 participants, utilized traditional counting methods and covered 48 forest divisions.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable update, the elephant population in Odisha has increased by 122 in the last seven years, bringing the total to 2,098, as per the All Odisha Elephant Census-2024 released on Wednesday.
Senior forest officer, Susanta Nada, revealed significant growth in regions such as Angul, Athgarh, and Baripada. However, some divisions, including Similipal North and Balasore, saw a decrease.
Despite these fluctuations, the number of tuskers has surged by 40%, maintaining a healthy gender ratio and a balanced age distribution among the elephant populace. The census, conducted over three days, engaged more than 5,700 people and emphasized direct sighting methods in 48 forest divisions across 28 districts.
