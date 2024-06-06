Tragic Blast at Dombivli Chemical Factory: 4 Victims Identified

Four of the 10 individuals killed in last month's devastating chemical factory blast in Dombivli, Maharashtra, have been identified, an official reported on Thursday.

The tragedy unfolded at Amudan Chemicals in Dombivli MIDC on May 23, resulting in 10 fatalities and over 60 injuries, according to officials. The powerful explosion shattered window panes, damaged vehicles, and affected infrastructure in the vicinity.

Previously, three bodies — one man and two women — had been identified. Using DNA samples, another victim has now been confirmed as Vishal Podwal, according to Deepa Shukla, the medical officer at Shashtri Nagar Civic Hospital. The deceased worked at one of the affected establishments, and his wife claimed the body on Wednesday.

To date, four bodies have been identified. DNA samples from nine other claimants, whose relatives remain missing, have also been sent for testing. Additionally, 26 body parts discovered at the blast site are undergoing analysis by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Shukla further disclosed.

