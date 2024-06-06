SpaceX's Mega Starship Completes Historic Test Flight

In a landmark achievement, SpaceX's mega Starship rocket successfully completed its first full test flight Thursday, marking a pivotal moment in aerospace history. The massive rocket, nearly 400 feet (121 metres) tall, launched from Texas and splashed down safely, avoiding the fate of its previous three test flights that ended in explosions.

This morning's test flight saw the first-stage booster separate cleanly and land precisely in the Gulf of Mexico as intended. An hour later, the spacecraft, although enduring the intense heat of reentry, managed to transmit data all the way to its target landing zone in the Indian Ocean.

The success of this flight not only demonstrates SpaceX's engineering prowess but also brings the company a step closer to its ambitious goals of deep space exploration and interplanetary travel.

