Nationwide Preparedness Urged to Combat Heat Wave and Forest Fire Threats

The Centre has taken a firm stance on improving state readiness to tackle the challenges posed by heat waves and forest fires. Stressing the need to prevent loss of life and minimize damage, the Centre conveyed this urgency during a National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba assured state representatives of continued support from central ministries and departments to enhance preparedness and implement timely mitigation and response strategies. Detailed briefings were provided on the current heat wave and forest fire scenarios by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

With states like Bihar, Gujarat, and Maharashtra participating through video conferencing, the Centre highlighted the critical nature of proactive measures. Instructions include activating control rooms, ensuring water availability, and emergency readiness in health facilities. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a significant number of above-normal heatwave days, emphasizing the urgency of these preparatory actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)