Severe Water Crisis Hits Maharashtra's Marathwada Region

A severe water crisis has emerged in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, with officials reporting that five out of 11 major reservoirs are now completely dry. The Jayakwadi dam, the region's largest, holds just 4% of its total storage capacity.

This critical situation stems from insufficient rainfall last year, cutting water availability across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Latur, and Nanded districts. While some reservoirs like Jayakwadi are barely holding on, others such as Siddheshwar, Majalgaon, and Manjara have hit a dire zero percent water level, according to the divisional commissioner's report.

Despite the alarming depletion, local authorities have assured no immediate water cuts will occur, although cities like Latur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are already under stringent water rationing protocols. A new parallel water supply line is set to be completed by the end of this year to help mitigate the crisis.

