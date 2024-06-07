Left Menu

Severe Water Crisis Hits Maharashtra's Marathwada Region

Five out of 11 major reservoirs in Maharashtra's Marathwada have depleted to zero water levels, with the Jayakwadi dam holding only 4% capacity. This situation has arisen from scanty rainfall last year, severely impacting water storage across multiple districts.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-06-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 15:06 IST
Severe Water Crisis Hits Maharashtra's Marathwada Region
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A severe water crisis has emerged in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, with officials reporting that five out of 11 major reservoirs are now completely dry. The Jayakwadi dam, the region's largest, holds just 4% of its total storage capacity.

This critical situation stems from insufficient rainfall last year, cutting water availability across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Latur, and Nanded districts. While some reservoirs like Jayakwadi are barely holding on, others such as Siddheshwar, Majalgaon, and Manjara have hit a dire zero percent water level, according to the divisional commissioner's report.

Despite the alarming depletion, local authorities have assured no immediate water cuts will occur, although cities like Latur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are already under stringent water rationing protocols. A new parallel water supply line is set to be completed by the end of this year to help mitigate the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024