U.S. Stock Indexes Open Lower Amid Accelerated Job Growth

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday following data indicating a higher-than-expected job growth in May. This led investors to reduce their expectations for a September rate cut. The Dow Jones fell by 24.93 points, S&P 500 dropped by 9.15 points, and Nasdaq Composite declined by 48.99 points at the opening bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.93 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 38,861.24.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.15 points, or 0.17%, at 5,343.81, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.99 points, or 0.29%, to 17,124.14 at the opening bell.
