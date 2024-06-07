Left Menu

U.S. Stock Indexes Open Lower Amid Accelerated Job Growth

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday following data indicating a higher-than-expected job growth in May. This led investors to reduce their expectations for a September rate cut. The Dow Jones fell by 24.93 points, S&P 500 dropped by 9.15 points, and Nasdaq Composite declined by 48.99 points at the opening bell.

U.S. stock indexes fell at the open on Friday, after data showed job growth accelerated far more than expected in May, leading investors to dial back expectations for a September start to rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.93 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 38,861.24.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.15 points, or 0.17%, at 5,343.81, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.99 points, or 0.29%, to 17,124.14 at the opening bell.

