Left Menu

North India Scorched as Heatwave Returns: Temperatures Soar Beyond 45°C

After a brief respite, heatwave conditions have returned to North India, with temperatures crossing 45°C in many areas. The India Meteorological Department predicts a rise of two to three degrees over the next five days. Rising temperatures have led to school closures and increased health risks across several states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:33 IST
North India Scorched as Heatwave Returns: Temperatures Soar Beyond 45°C
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a resurgence of extreme weather conditions, North India is again grappling with intense heatwaves as temperatures soar past 45 degrees Celsius in multiple regions.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted an increase in temperature by two to three degrees over the coming five days, citing severe conditions ahead.

Notably, Prayagraj recorded a high of 46.3 degrees Celsius, the hottest in the country. Rising temperatures have prompted the Bihar education department to close all government-run schools until June 15 for safety reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024