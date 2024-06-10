North India Scorched as Heatwave Returns: Temperatures Soar Beyond 45°C
After a brief respite, heatwave conditions have returned to North India, with temperatures crossing 45°C in many areas. The India Meteorological Department predicts a rise of two to three degrees over the next five days. Rising temperatures have led to school closures and increased health risks across several states.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a resurgence of extreme weather conditions, North India is again grappling with intense heatwaves as temperatures soar past 45 degrees Celsius in multiple regions.
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted an increase in temperature by two to three degrees over the coming five days, citing severe conditions ahead.
Notably, Prayagraj recorded a high of 46.3 degrees Celsius, the hottest in the country. Rising temperatures have prompted the Bihar education department to close all government-run schools until June 15 for safety reasons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scorching Heat Forces School Closures in Una, Himachal Pradesh
Heatwave Forces School Closures Across Bihar
Early Menstruation Linked to Childhood Obesity and Health Risks: Harvard Study
Una Records 46.0°C: Hottest Day in 19 Years Sparks School Closures and Crop Concerns
Heatwave Forces School Closures Across Bihar Until June 15