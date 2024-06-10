North India Scorched as Heatwave Returns: Temperatures Soar Beyond 45°C

In a resurgence of extreme weather conditions, North India is again grappling with intense heatwaves as temperatures soar past 45 degrees Celsius in multiple regions.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted an increase in temperature by two to three degrees over the coming five days, citing severe conditions ahead.

Notably, Prayagraj recorded a high of 46.3 degrees Celsius, the hottest in the country. Rising temperatures have prompted the Bihar education department to close all government-run schools until June 15 for safety reasons.

