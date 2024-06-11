Tripura Govt's Bold Plan to Combat Man-Elephant Conflict
Tripura government, led by Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, aims to address man-elephant conflict in Khowai district by creating trenches, building watchtowers, procuring special guns, and ensuring sufficient food supply for elephants. The state intends to seek financial aid from the Centre for executing detailed project reports to mitigate this issue.
Tripura Government is gearing up to tackle the escalating man-elephant conflict in Khowai district with an array of strategic measures, as announced by Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma on Tuesday.
Speaking about the most affected areas, Teliamura and Mugiakamti forest ranges, Debbarma emphasized the urgency to implement a detailed project report (DPR) to seek central government assistance.
The initiative includes creating trenches, building watchtowers, and procuring special guns for anti-depredation squads. Furthermore, the plan involves providing adequate food and salt within forest ranges to deter elephants from human habitations.
