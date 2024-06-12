Left Menu

City Officials Conduct Major Anti-Encroachment Drive in Jamia Nagar

A major anti-encroachment drive was conducted at Jamia Nagar to demolish illegal structures. Heavy police and RAF personnel were deployed during the operation. The drive, carried out under Supreme Court orders, will continue on Wednesday in collaboration with the Delhi Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

A major anti-encroachment drive took place in Jamia Nagar, targeting illegal structures as ordered by the Supreme Court, officials confirmed.

The operation saw a substantial deployment of police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, ensuring the area remained secure, a senior police officer elaborated.

Further demolitions are scheduled for Wednesday, with coordination between the Delhi Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi focusing on specific properties on Muradi Road, Batla House, Okhla.

