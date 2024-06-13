Tragic Blaze: Forest Workers Perish in Uttarakhand's Binsar Sanctuary

In a tragic turn of events, four forest workers lost their lives while attempting to extinguish a fire at Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary in Almora, Uttarakhand. According to officials, the incident occurred when the team was overwhelmed by the escalating blaze, fueled by strong winds.

The deceased, identified as Binsar Range Forest 'Beat' Officer Trilok Singh Mehta, 'Fire Watcher' Karan Arya, Provincial Armed Constabulary Jawan Puran Singh, and daily wage worker Diwan Ram, were unable to escape the rapidly spreading flames. Four others were injured and have been taken to Haldwani Base Hospital for treatment.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, pledging full government support. The Chief Minister also ordered the use of Air Force helicopters to douse the fire, ensuring quick action to prevent further damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)