Delhi Heatwaves Batter Street Vendors: 80% Report Decline in Customers

A survey by Greenpeace India and the National Hawker Federation highlights that over 80% of Delhi street vendors experienced customer decline during April-May heatwaves. Approximately 50% reported significant income loss. The study stresses urgent government intervention, advocating for heat shelters and safety measures to protect the health and incomes of these vulnerable workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:46 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Over 80 per cent of street vendors in Delhi experienced a decline in customer footfall during April and May heatwaves, resulting in significant income loss for about half of them, according to a report by Greenpeace India and the National Hawker Federation.

The report, based on a survey of 721 street vendors across key locations such as Meena Bazaar, Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort area, and Nehru Place, underscores the severe impact of extreme heat on vendors' health, productivity, and livelihoods.

Sandeep Verma, convener of the National Hawker Federation Delhi, called for immediate government intervention, including the establishment of heat shelters in markets and provision of essential safety kits and institutional support to safeguard these vulnerable workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

