Delhi Heatwaves Batter Street Vendors: 80% Report Decline in Customers

Over 80 per cent of street vendors in Delhi experienced a decline in customer footfall during April and May heatwaves, resulting in significant income loss for about half of them, according to a report by Greenpeace India and the National Hawker Federation.

The report, based on a survey of 721 street vendors across key locations such as Meena Bazaar, Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort area, and Nehru Place, underscores the severe impact of extreme heat on vendors' health, productivity, and livelihoods.

Sandeep Verma, convener of the National Hawker Federation Delhi, called for immediate government intervention, including the establishment of heat shelters in markets and provision of essential safety kits and institutional support to safeguard these vulnerable workers.

