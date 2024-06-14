Left Menu

Yara India's Commitment to Sustainable Farming: A New Era of Environmental Stewardship

Yara India, a subsidiary of Yara International, released its second Sustainability Report, outlining its goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70,000 tCO2e by 2026. The report highlights initiatives in energy efficiency, renewable energy adoption, and sustainable farming practices, along with increased support for women farmers.

NEW DELHI, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yara India, a subsidiary of Norwegian giant Yara International, unveiled its second Sustainability Report today. As the world's foremost crop nutrition firm, Yara India is committed to slashing greenhouse gas emissions by 70,000 tCO2e by 2026 through energy efficiency and renewable energy initiatives, and advancing sustainable farming practices.

The report underscores Yara's persistent efforts to enhance operational sustainability in India, recording significant progress in various areas. By deploying digital platforms, Yara successfully reached over 4.6 million farmers, offering invaluable insights and guidance on modern farming practices.

Key aspects of the report include Yara's 5Cs approach—Commit, Channelize, Care, Concern, and Contribute—which aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. These pillars encompass governance, resource efficiency, environmental care, and societal improvement. The company plans to invest in measures that reduce operating costs, provide new revenue streams, and increase the female workforce in agriculture.

