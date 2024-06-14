Leopard Invades School Campus, Sparks Panic

In a startling turn of events, a leopard strayed onto a private school campus on Friday, causing widespread panic among local residents. A senior forest official confirmed the incident.

A swift response from the forest department ensured the safe return of all school children to their homes. The officials remained vigilant as the leopard prowled the area, deciding eventually to tranquilize the animal to prevent any harm.

The prompt action by the forest department highlights their commitment to public safety and wildlife management.

