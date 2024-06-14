Left Menu

Leopard Invades School Campus, Sparks Panic

A leopard strayed into a private school campus, causing panic among locals. A forest department team promptly responded, ensuring the safety of the school children. Officials decided to tranquilize the animal due to its presence in the area.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:58 IST
Leopard Invades School Campus, Sparks Panic
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling turn of events, a leopard strayed onto a private school campus on Friday, causing widespread panic among local residents. A senior forest official confirmed the incident.

A swift response from the forest department ensured the safe return of all school children to their homes. The officials remained vigilant as the leopard prowled the area, deciding eventually to tranquilize the animal to prevent any harm.

The prompt action by the forest department highlights their commitment to public safety and wildlife management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024